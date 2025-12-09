"The G7 is ready to consider the use of all frozen Russian funds

G7 countries are ready to increase pressure on Russia in case of failure of peace talks on Ukraine

The G7 (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are ready to consider the possibility of using all frozen Russian assets to achieve a just peace in Ukraine and end the war. About it says in a joint statement by the G7 finance ministers.

"We will continue to cooperate in developing a wide range of financing options to support Ukraine, including the potential use of the full value of Russian sovereign assets frozen in our jurisdictions pending payment of reparations by Russia, to end the war and bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine," the statement said.

The ministers noted that they would continue to support Ukraine in implementing reforms, fighting corruption, and improving governance, particularly in the state-owned enterprise sector. If the peace talks on Ukraine fail, the G7 countries are ready to increase pressure on Russia.

"We agreed on the importance of keeping Ukraine at the top of the G7 agenda during the upcoming French presidency of the G7," the ministers concluded.