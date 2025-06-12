G7 summit won't adopt joint communique due to differences over Ukraine – Bloomberg

The leaders of the G7 countries will probably limit themselves to individual statements

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

The G7 countries will not try to reach consensus on a joint communiqué at the leaders' summit, which will be held June 15-17 in Canada. This decision was made due to significant differences with the United States on a number of issues, in particular, the Russian-Ukrainian war. Bloomberg reports this, citing unnamed interlocutors familiar with the discussions on this topic.

According to the agency's interlocutors, instead of a single document, the G7 leaders will likely publish separate joint statements by leaders on various topics. The summit is scheduled to discuss global trade, artificial intelligence, energy security, forest fires and global military conflicts, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

As Bloomberg notes, agreeing on a final communiqué is usually a ritual for leaders who gather at meetings such as the G7 summit. While the document has no legal force, it is a statement of principles and is designed to demonstrate unity among participants on issues of global importance.

For example, the communiqué from last year's summit was 36 pages long and contained promises to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, combat climate change, and promote gender equality.

But US President Donald Trump has reversed US policy on all these issues and many others, refusing to express support for Ukraine in favor of Russia, canceling climate change initiatives, and rejecting gender initiatives.

In addition to the fact that agreeing on a common position with the US on these issues will be extremely difficult, even a signed document does not guarantee a permanent position of the leaders. In 2018, after the G7 summit, which was also hosted by Canada, Trump withdrew from the joint communique a few hours after signing it, because he was irritated by comments made to reporters by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.