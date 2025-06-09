Lowering the oil price ceiling, confiscation of assets and isolation of the Russian Federation: Kyiv voiced expectations from the G7

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine expects that at the upcoming summit in Canada, the heads of state of the Group of Seven (G7) will adopt a decision to lower the price ceiling for Russian oil, confiscate Moscow's frozen assets in favor of Kyiv, and strengthen the isolation of the aggressor country. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

A Ukrainian official said that Russia is responding to peace efforts by the world and proposals from the United States with increased terror and escalation – therefore, strengthening sanctions should be one of the main ways to force Moscow to a ceasefire.

Sybiha noted that there are enough areas and industries in which sanctions pressure can be increased to become destructive for the Russian economy.

"One of the most painful decisions for the Russian side is lowering the price ceiling for oil. Our proposal... should be about $30 [per barrel]. We have conveyed this vision to our partners... We very much hope that decisions in this direction will be made and formalized accordingly during the G7 summit in Canada," the minister said.

Another factor that could force the occupiers to a just peace could be the summit's decision to confiscate Moscow's frozen assets – and in this matter "more will and determination are needed," the official believes. Western partners are already providing Ukraine with assistance from the proceeds of these assets, but have not yet made a decision to confiscate them.

Ukraine also counts on the continued isolation of the aggressor country, since "it is impossible to legitimize Russia's return to the international arena," Sybiha emphasized.

