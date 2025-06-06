Zelenskyy announced preparations for meeting with Trump at the G7 summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the Vatican on April 26, 2025 (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

The Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington was, among other things, a preparation for the upcoming meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Canada. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office , Andriy Yermak, in an interview on a telethon.

According to him, the trip of Ukrainian representatives to the States was "the first, one of the important steps" in preparing for the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at the G7 meeting.

The G7 summit will be held in Canada from June 15 to 17. It was previously announced that both the head of Ukraine and the head of the United States will participate in it.