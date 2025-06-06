Zelenskyy announced preparations for meeting with Trump at the G7 summit
The Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington was, among other things, a preparation for the upcoming meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Canada. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office , Andriy Yermak, in an interview on a telethon.
According to him, the trip of Ukrainian representatives to the States was "the first, one of the important steps" in preparing for the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at the G7 meeting.
Read also
The G7 summit will be held in Canada from June 15 to 17. It was previously announced that both the head of Ukraine and the head of the United States will participate in it.
- In the same interview, Yermak said that Ukraine is ready to buy weapons from the United States, but Congress believes that Washington can continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv.
- President Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation in the US presented the partners in detail with the Kremlin's true intentions regarding the continuation of the war.