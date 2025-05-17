Zelenskyy meets with Canadian PM in Rome for the first time: negotiations in Istanbul among topics

The president noted that the next sanctions against Moscow should cover energy and the shadow fleet in order to "persuade it to take real steps towards peace"

Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelensky (Screenshot from video)

In Rome, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, among the topics discussed were the recent Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul. Zelenskyy reported this on his social networks.

"I spoke about the progress of the negotiations in Istanbul and the importance of further coordinating our efforts. The next sanctions against Russia should be strong and cover energy and the shadow fleet in order to persuade it to take real steps towards peace," the president emphasized.

He also thanked Carney for inviting him to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting, which Canada currently holds the presidency of. The event is scheduled to take place June 15-17 in the Canadian province of Alberta.

"We discussed the interaction of our countries within the "coalition of the willing" and what is needed to bring about lasting peace. I am glad that our efforts in defense, countering Russian aggression, the economy, and in international affairs in general are well coordinated," the Ukrainian president noted.

The Head of State informed the Canadian Prime Minister about Russian missile and drone strikes on civilians and emphasized that Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense to protect lives.

The Vatican has confirmed that Zelensky will participate in the inaugural Mass of the new Pope Leo XIV, which will take place on May 18.

The US delegation at the event will be led by Vice President Vance, and Secretary of State Rubio, who has already discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war with Cardinal Zuppi, will also be present.