Trump to travel to Canada for G7 summit this summer - White House

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA)

US President Donald Trump will attend the G7 summit in Canada in June 2025. This was announced at a press conference by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt.

According to her, on June 14, Trump will attend a major military parade in Washington on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Army. After honoring the military, he will travel to Canada for a few days.

"After the parade, President Trump will travel to the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Canada from June 15 to 17," Leavitt said .

This will be the first visit of the US President to the country he wants to turn into the "51st American state" and the first G7 summit after his return to the White House in January 2025.