Ukrainian delegation presented the Kremlin's true intentions to the States – Zelenskyy

The occupying army is preparing for further hostilities and the possibility of expanding the war, the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Ukrainian delegation in Washington has presented the United States with a detailed account of the Kremlin's true intentions regarding the continuation of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after a report by the Ukrainian team that returned from the United States.

"We presented the true intentions of the Russian leadership to our partners in detail. Despite the verbosity at the negotiations and in the media, the Russian army is preparing for further hostilities and the possibility of expanding the war," the head of state said.

Also, the president added, Ukraine provided the US with information about the Russian Federation's military production capabilities and the occupiers' earnings from oil and other sources, which must be limited for the sake of establishing peace.

In general, the meetings of the Ukrainian delegation in Washington concerned defense support for Kyiv, sanctions against Moscow, diplomatic prospects, as well as protecting freedom and countering Russian disinformation, Zelensky noted.

"It is important that our delegation had good meetings at all levels: the US administration, the State Department, Congress, public figures and think tanks, and the media. We are preparing new joint political and economic steps. We appreciate the power with which the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal on sanctions against Russia and its accomplices for the war can really bring peace closer," the head of state concluded.