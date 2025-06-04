Yermak met with Rubio: discussed strengthening air defense and further negotiations with Russia – photo
On June 4, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met in Washington with US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. He reported this on Telegram.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation on the front and emphasized the need to strengthen support for Ukraine in the field of air defense.
The negotiations with the Russian side in Istanbul, the further course of the negotiation process, the issue of the exchange of prisoners, and the importance of the return of all hostages and children abducted by Russia were also discussed.
Andriy Yermak emphasized that Ukraine has done everything possible to achieve peace, agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia is against it, so additional sanctions are needed.
The parties also agreed to coordinate further actions to support Ukraine.
- On June 3, a delegation of Ukrainian officials , including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, arrived in the United States.
- During the visit, Yermak met with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, with whom he discussed the situation on the front, the deportation of children, and negotiations in Turkey.
- Also on June 3, Yermak met with the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East , Steve Witkoff, and invited him to visit Ukraine .