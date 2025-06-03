Ukrainian delegation led by Svyrydenko arrives in Washington

The delegation will promote issues important to Ukraine, the head of the OP said

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Ministry of Economy)

A delegation of Ukrainian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, has arrived in the United States. Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the delegation includes teams from the Ministry of Defense and the Special Operations Command. It is headed by Svyrydenko.

"We will actively promote issues important to Ukraine. Our agenda is quite complex. We plan to talk about defense support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular, Senator Lindsey Graham's bill," Yermak wrote.

The Ukrainian delegation will also discuss with American officials the Agreement on the Establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, the issue of the return of deported Ukrainian children by Russia, and Russian propaganda related to church issues.

Yermak announced numerous meetings with representatives of both parties that support Ukraine, as well as the team of US President Donald Trump.

"We will talk about the results of the meetings in Istanbul, as well as how Russia is stalling for time with the ceasefire and negotiations for the sake of war. The truth is ours," he concluded.