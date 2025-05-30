Zelenskyy meets with US senators who initiated a bill on new sanctions against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the draft law on the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and called on the US Senate to consider it

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who represent the U.S. Republican and Democratic parties. This was reported by the Office of the President.

The key topics of the meeting were the US bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, coordination of diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, and the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the US.

The President thanked both chambers and parties of the Congress, the American people for their support of Ukraine and, in particular, the President of the United States Donald Trump for his efforts to end the war.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the senators for visiting the site of the missile strike in Kyiv, where Russia killed 13 people on the night of April 24.

In particular, the meeting discussed the negotiations in Istanbul and its only result, which Russia did not block, the exchange of prisoners.

The President noted that Ukraine is ready to hold constructive talks, but the Russian side cannot even determine the agenda of the meeting scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. Russia demonstrates its desire for peace only in statements, but instead prepares for new offensive operations.

At the same time, the senators emphasized that Russian propaganda is trying to impose on the world the idea of Russia's successes on the battlefield, but in fact this is not true and Ukraine continues to fight against the aggressor.

Special attention was paid to increasing pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy noted the Graham-Blumenthal bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and called on the US Senate to consider it.

According to the head of state, it is important to strengthen sanctions against the energy and banking sectors, as well as to reduce the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30. In addition, the president emphasized the introduction of secondary sanctions against companies that help Russia circumvent restrictions.

Other important topics include strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and the Agreement on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine proposes to sign free trade and defense cooperation agreements with the United States, which should strengthen bilateral relations and, together with the agreement on the creation of an investment fund for reconstruction, will help increase trade between the two countries.

On March 30, 2025, Stubb said that Trump's patience with Russia is running out. He also spoke about the US bill on sanctions against Russia.

On April 27, after Trump threatened Putin with new sanctions, Graham recalled his bill on secondary duties for countries buying resources from Russia.

On May 1, Graham said that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia is supported by more than 70 senators.