Zelensky: US senators have started to agree on a sanctions package, this is a good sign

The American side has begun preparations for the adoption of new sanctions against Russia

Lindsey Graham and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: OP)

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who are the authors of a new package of sanctions against Russia, have begun coordinating it with the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced .

According to the president, this brings the package closer to being approved by the US Congress.

"This is a good sign, there are strong things there. And the European 18 package will be strong. If they start agreeing, I believe there will be two packages," he said.

Zelenskyy once again emphasized that in order to force Russia to cease fire, "strong steps, first of all sanctions, are needed."

"I really want our American partners to send a package of sanctions to the Senate and to pressure the Russians into a ceasefire with strong sanctions. They don't understand anything else yet," the president said.