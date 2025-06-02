Zelensky: US senators have started to agree on a sanctions package, this is a good sign
US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, who are the authors of a new package of sanctions against Russia, have begun coordinating it with the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced .
According to the president, this brings the package closer to being approved by the US Congress.
"This is a good sign, there are strong things there. And the European 18 package will be strong. If they start agreeing, I believe there will be two packages," he said.
Zelenskyy once again emphasized that in order to force Russia to cease fire, "strong steps, first of all sanctions, are needed."
"I really want our American partners to send a package of sanctions to the Senate and to pressure the Russians into a ceasefire with strong sanctions. They don't understand anything else yet," the president said.
- On March 30, 2025, Stubb said that Trump's patience with Russia was running out. He also spoke about the US bill on sanctions against Russia.
- On April 27, after Trump threatened Putin with new sanctions, Graham recalled his bill on secondary tariffs for countries that purchase resources from Russia.
- On May 1, Graham announced that the bill on new US sanctions against Russia was supported by more than 70 senators, and later their number increased to 81.
- On May 30, Graham said that next week the US Senate will begin promoting a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.