Russia's HUR paralyzes work of one of the largest drone manufacturers – source

The hackers received full technical documentation on the production of drones, which they passed on to the Defense Forces, the interlocutor told LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: HUR

The cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), with the support of volunteers, paralyzed the work of one of the largest drone manufacturers in Russia, the interlocutor in the department said LIGA.net.

According to him, cyber specialists of the HUR, with the support of the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance organization and the BO Team group, attacked the network and server infrastructure of Gaskar Integration, which is one of the largest suppliers of drones to the Russian army.

The source noted that the cyberattack managed to gain access to 47 terabytes of technical information on the manufacture of the occupiers' drones, and all data on the company's servers was destroyed, including 10 TB of backup materials.

"As a result of the cyberattack, the company's Internet, production and accounting programs are down, and Gaskar's development center is paralyzed. In addition, all doors at the drone manufacturing plant are locked, and employees are forced to use fire exits," the source said LIGA.net.

He added that the stolen data included confidential questionnaires of the company's employees and, most importantly, full technical documentation on the production of drones, which was handed over to the relevant specialists of the Defense Forces.

As evidence, the interlocutor cited screenshots of allegedly internal correspondence between the company's employees, as well as questionnaires of six Russians:

Screenshot: LIGA.net interviewee

