Russian GRU hackers attacked websites of Russian customs, railways and tax authorities – source

The intelligence service noted that these structures support the war against Ukraine, and therefore are legitimate targets

Russian Railways (Illustrative photo: t.me/telerzd)

Hackers from the Main Intelligence Directorate have attacked the services of the Russian customs, tax service and railroad. This was reported by a source in the military intelligence .

From June 10 to 12, cyber specialists conducted a series of successful cyber attacks on the resources of the Russian tax and customs service, which paralyzed internal document flow for some time.

It is noted that the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation confirmed the DDoS attack, but called it "information exchange with operators of foreign economic activity is complicated.".

Photo: GUR source

Customs and tax services related to customs and taxation, including Kontur, a leading developer of digital services for accounting and business, the national digital labeling system Chestnyi Znak, and the electronic signature server GosKlyuch, were similarly attacked.

The website and mobile service of Russian Railways were also attacked again. On April 12, Russians could not buy tickets throughout the day. Most complaints came from St. Petersburg, Tver and Sverdlovsk regions.

Russian Railways also confirmed technical problems with the website and mobile application due to a powerful DDoS attack and recommended that Russians buy tickets at ticket offices at railway stations and train stations.

Photo: GUR source

"The DIU hackers remind that Russian Railways, the tax and customs services of the Russian Federation support and facilitate Russian aggression against Ukraine to the maximum extent possible, and therefore are legitimate targets for cyberattacks," the intelligence source said.

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source

Photo: GUR source