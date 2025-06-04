Yermak invited Witkoff to Ukraine

The Head of the Presidential Office met with the US President's Special Envoy

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States, met with the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff , and invited him to visit Ukraine. He reported this on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the results of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul were discussed during the meeting.

"I noted that the Russians are stalling and manipulating the negotiations, trying to avoid American sanctions, and do not want to cease fire. The Russian Federation's position is unconstructive," he said.

During the conversation, the head of the Presidential Office expressed the opinion that only sanctions can push Russia to serious negotiations. He also spoke about the real situation on the battlefield.

"I invited Steve Witkoff to visit Ukraine to see the situation with my own eyes," Yermak said.

The Head of the Presidential Office stressed that Ukraine needs a ceasefire and fully supports the US proposal since March. He also noted that Ukraine is ready for a leaders' meeting, which Russia is avoiding.