Peace in Ukraine will also be discussed at the G7 summit, where Zelenskyy and Trump are going.
Among other issues to be discussed at the G7 summit in Canada is peace in Ukraine and "other conflict zones around the world," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said. Ukrainian and U.S. Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the event.
"Other discussions [at the summit] will focus on a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world, as well as a forward-looking agenda that engages partners beyond the G7, recognizing that our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with trusted partners and shared values," the statement said.
At the same time, the main topics of the summit will concern economic issues, and the Russian-Ukrainian war is not mentioned.
The day before, on June 6, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported that the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington was, in part, preparation for the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the G7.
- The G7 meeting will be held in Canada from June 15 to 17.
- On June 7, Canada announced new military assistance to Ukraine worth about $25.5 million.