Drones changed geography and tactics on battlefield, as infantry moves deeper, says General Pavliuk

The commander of the Ground Forces said that now neither Ukraine nor Russia can create a large strike group without being noticed by enemy UAVs

Russian UAV operator (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The widespread use of drones has changed the tactics of battles in the Russo-Ukrainian war as drones are now more lethal than artillery and aviation, said the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk in an interview with The Times.

Drones have changed the geography and tactics of the battlefield, and the infantry "settled deeper."

"Drones are now killing more soldiers on both sides than anything else. Drones can see almost everything, not only on the front line, but also at a depth of 10 to 30 km on both sides," Pavliuk said.

As things stand, neither Ukraine nor Russia can create a large strike group without being noticed and hit by long-range strike drones and artillery.

Because of this the armies can no longer move in battalions or even companies, he added.

At the same time, Pavliuk admitted that it is impossible to defeat Russia only on the battlefield. In his opinion, success can be achieved only in combination with even greater international isolation of the aggressor state.

"Attrition on the battlefield will not put an end to the war. The end of the war will come thanks to technological superiority and the real isolation of Russia. Now a lot of countries are sitting on their hands, waiting to see how this war will end, just hoping that it will not affect them," the general concluded.

On April 30, 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate an additional UAH 15.5 billion ($393.1 million) for the purchase of drones for the Security and Defense Forces.

Ukraine's spy chief Kyrylo Budanov believes that drones will never replace ground troops, it is only a way of supporting them, with the help of which it is possible to cause losses to the enemy. However, "until, like in medieval times, a soldier comes and plants a flag, nothing will change."