The point was used to coordinate the offensive actions of Russian troops in the Kursk sector

Kursk region (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On Monday, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on a command post of one of the Russian military units in the vicinity of Novoivanovka in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The command post was located in an abandoned building and was used to coordinate Russian offensive operations against Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.

The General Staff reported that the operation resulted in significant damage to the facility, leading to substantial losses among Russian military personnel.

The carefully planned action minimized risks to the civilian population, the statement added.

On January 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the efforts of Ukrainian brigades on the frontline, particularly in Kursk Oblast.

On January 31, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of the Kursk troop grouping based in the town of Rylsk.