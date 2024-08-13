General Staff announces movement restrictions in 20-kilometer zone in Sumy Oblast – details

This is due to the increase in the intensity of hostilities, the activation of the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and special operations forces

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Ukrainian military command has imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of Sumy Oblast with admission granted only to those with local registration, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

This decision is related to the increase in the intensity of hostilities, the activation of sabotage and reconnaissance groups and special operations forces of the Russians, and with the aim of preserving the lives of the civilian population and the Ukrainian military, the report says.

Accordingly, the military command introduced restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone in Sumy Oblast.

Now the admission of people to this territory is carried out according to the passports of citizens of Ukraine with a corresponding note about the registration of residence in this zone, the General Staff notes.

"Please understand the introduction of such temporary restrictive measures," the military said.

Detailed information on the movement of civilians and equipment in these areas can be obtained from the dispatch center of the Sumy Zonal Department of the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at +380960322339.

On August 6, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported several times the launch of guided aerial bombs in the direction of Sumy, as well as the threat of ballistic munitions.

The Sumy regional authorities reported that Russia launched a missile attack on the district's infrastructure. Later it became known that the Defense Forces destroyed an enemy ballistic missile, two drones and one helicopter over the region.

In Sumy Oblast on Wednesday, the air raid alert lasted for more than a day.

On August 8, Russia struck 46 times on populated areas of Sumy Oblast: as a result, two people were killed, six more were injured, and a number of civilian infrastructure facilities was damaged.

On Tuesday morning, Russia carried out a missile and air strike on Sumy Oblast: as a result, one person was injured.