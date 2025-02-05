General Staff confirms damage to oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

A fire broke out at the Russian facility as a result of the hit

Refinery in Russia (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of the Armed Forces, targeted the Albashneft plant, a primary oil refinery and producer of petroleum products, described as a "mini-refinery" supplying gasoline and diesel to the Russian army.

"The strike was confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility. The results of the impact are being clarified," the General Staff stated.

Additionally, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces conducted combat operations against a Russian Buk air defense missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A successful hit and damage to the target were recorded.

Russian officials earlier reported a drone attack on the Albashneft plant. Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed that air defenses allegedly repelled the attack. However, he admitted that falling debris caused a fire at a reservoir. Local publications shared corresponding videos.

On January 21, 2025, the General Staff confirmed strikes on the Liski oil base and the Smolensk aviation plant.

On January 31, Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

On February 3, drones attacked a gas processing plant in Astrakhan, with a total of 70 drones counted during the attack on Russia.