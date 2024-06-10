General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery: $540 million oil loss for occupiers

The strike resulted in the loss of 1.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products, the General Staff reported

Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On June 5, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast using domestically produced weapons, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on June 10.

According to intelligence cited by the General Staff, the strike resulted in the loss of 1.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products, equivalent to approximately $540 million.

Military officials said that strikes on Russian oil refineries significantly hinder the enemy's ability to carry out military operations during their aggression against Ukraine.

REFERENCE The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery is a petroleum processing enterprise in the Rostov Oblast of Russia. It is the only oil refinery operating in the region, specializing in the production of fuel oil, heating oil, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline. The refinery was commissioned in 2009. Its design capacity is to process up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year.

