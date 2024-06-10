Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian army spokesman

Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that the fire was caused by the Russians' inability to maintain the engines

A fire has broken out on the Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko, according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Southern Defense Forces' Center for Strategic Communications.

Pletenchuk reported that the ship, currently in the Barents Sea, is engaged in "a fight for survival."

According to Pletenchuk, the fire was due to the Russians' inability to maintain the engines, which were manufactured in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

"Ten years were not enough to solve this problem. One of the installations caught fire," he said.

Pletenchuk noted that the ship's crew consisted of several hundred sailors.

REFERENCE Admiral Levchenko is a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer, commissioned by the Soviet Navy in 1988. It is now part of the Russian Northern Fleet. Anti-submarine ships like Admiral Levchenko are designed to combat submarines and air targets.

