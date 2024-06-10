Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian army spokesman
A fire has broken out on the Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko, according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Southern Defense Forces' Center for Strategic Communications.
Pletenchuk reported that the ship, currently in the Barents Sea, is engaged in "a fight for survival."
According to Pletenchuk, the fire was due to the Russians' inability to maintain the engines, which were manufactured in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
"Ten years were not enough to solve this problem. One of the installations caught fire," he said.
Pletenchuk noted that the ship's crew consisted of several hundred sailors.
