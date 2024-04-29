NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

President Zelenskyy said that together with the Secretary General of NATO, they discussed the creation of a special fund for Ukrainian defense support

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: EPA)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit: he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported the press service of NATO.

Stoltenberg visited Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state emphasized that together with the Secretary General of NATO, they discussed the creation of a special fund for financial support of Ukrainian defense worth 100 billion euros for a period of five years.

In addition, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive additional aid packages and Patriot missiles "without a delay".

At the same time, according to him, there are still no "strong specifics" from partners regarding the supply of additional Patriot systems, but there are "first steps" towards this.

On April 17, Stoltenberg said that NATO members have a sufficient number of air defense systems that can be provided to Ukraine to protect against Russian attacks.

On April 26, Stoltenberg said that NATO countries should follow the example of Germany in providing military aid to Ukraine. In particular, in matters of supplying additional Patriot air defense systems and allocating a greater percentage of GDP to defense.