General Staff lifts curtain on fierce fighting and foothold gains on east bank of Dnipro
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the operation on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, reported the press service of the army command.
Ukrainian troops are discovering ways Russians are supplying ammunition and food, locations of infantry and equipment, as well as artillery positions for further engagement.
General Staff notes that heavy fighting continues on the east bank.
On November 17, the command of the Marine Corps officially confirmed the consolidation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at three bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.
Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, also confirmed this.
On November 13, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the alleged retreat of occupation forces on the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, but later the pro-Kremlin mass media deleted the corresponding reports, saying that the news was "walked back as a mistake."
