General Staff lifts curtain on fierce fighting and foothold gains on east bank of Dnipro

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the operation on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, reported the press service of the army command.

The military says that the Defense Forces have carried out a series of successful attacks on the east bank – sabotage and reconnaissance raids are being carried out.

Ukrainian troops are discovering ways Russians are supplying ammunition and food, locations of infantry and equipment, as well as artillery positions for further engagement.

General Staff notes that heavy fighting continues on the east bank.

"One of the main goals is to push the enemy as far as possible from the right (west) bank in order to protect civilians from constant Russian shelling. The further the Russian artillery will be from Kherson, the better," the message says.

Despite a serious line of fortifications and resistance of the Russian occupation forces, Ukrainian units were able to conduct successful attacks.

The Russian army counterattacks and suffers heavy losses — every day the enemy forces try to regain their positions from four to ten times. Due to losses, they are forced to transfer troops from other axes.

On November 17, the command of the Marine Corps officially confirmed the consolidation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at three bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, also confirmed this.

On November 13, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the alleged retreat of occupation forces on the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, but later the pro-Kremlin mass media deleted the corresponding reports, saying that the news was "walked back as a mistake."

