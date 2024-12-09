German chancellor candidate Merz and Estonian Prime Minister Michal arrive in Kyiv

The leader of the German opposition will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz (Photo: x.com/_FriedrichMerz)

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union, who advocated the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv, he announced on social media.

Merz arrived at the Kyiv railway station on Monday morning. He noted that he had come to Ukraine to learn about the current state of defense and how Germany could help the "affected country" continue to defend itself.

"The war in Ukraine should end as soon as possible. [Vladimir] Putin will only agree to negotiations if Ukraine can defend itself," he wrote.

According to Merz, he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which he is "looking forward to," Deutsche Welle reported.

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union also noted that the faction in the Bundestag "firmly stands" on the side of Ukraine and wants "peace to be restored in Europe as soon as possible."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has also arrived in Kyiv. As he posted on his social media page, he is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In July, Merz called for the transfer of combat aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On December 4, the German opposition leader announced a visit to Ukraine "in the coming days."

On November 12, Merz said that he would demand a ceasefire and an end to hostilities within 24 hours if he won the upcoming elections.