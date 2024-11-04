German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

This is already the eighth visit of Germany's top diplomat to Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war

Annalena Baerbock (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning for an unannounced visit, according to the Ukrainian service of DW.

"For almost 1,000 days, Putin's war has shaken the daily lives of Ukrainians – but not their courage and hope for a safe life in a free Ukraine," Baerbock said upon her arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

According to preliminary information, Baerbock has planned meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian officials. In particular, she is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock ist soeben zu ihrem achten Ukraine-Besuch seit dem Angriff Russlands in Kyjiw eingetroffen. Am Tag vor den US-Präsidentschaftswahlen verspricht sie den Ukrainern Unterstützung "solange, wie sie uns brauchen". Mehr fortlaufend @derspiegel pic.twitter.com/6bsxB7ZN0W — Christoph Schult (@schultchristoph) November 4, 2024

This is Baerbock's eighth visit to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war.

On September 30, 2024, Baerbock stated that she supports Ukraine's right to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory, despite German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's opposition.

On October 7, she made a statement in which she did not rule out the possibility that Ukraine could conduct long-range strikes on Russian soil using German weapons in the future.