German government authorizes army to shoot down unknown drones

Police and regional authorities will be able to quickly call in the military to counter the threat of drones

German Army (Photo: Bundeswehr / Mario Bähr)

On November 19, the German Chancellor's Cabinet approved a bill that would allow the military to shoot down drones that have recently been frequently spotted over the country's military facilities and airports. About reports ZDF heute.

According to German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, the new law allows the army to intercept drones and even shoot them down. However, weapons are allowed to be used only in cases where there is no other way to prevent danger.

The police and local authorities were authorized to quickly call for military assistance to combat the UAVs.

A joint national center for protection against drones, which is planned to be established, will help coordinate the actions of the agencies.

"We are significantly increasing our capabilities to cope with the increased frequency of flights (of drones). We want to be as prepared as possible," Dobrindt said.

He denied criticism that the planned changes violate constitutional restrictions on the German army.

In December, the Interior Minister is expected to hold consultations with his counterparts from Germany's 16 federal states to determine decision-making processes and other details.