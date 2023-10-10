Germany unveils €1bn military aid package for Ukraine, includes Patriot & IRIS-T systems

Germany is preparing the second winter package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include the Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems, the press service of the German Ministry of Defense reported.

Berlin notes that to protect the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, Germany is preparing additional Patriot, IRIS-T SLM and SLS (short-range modification - ed.) worth about €1 billion ($1.06 billion). The package will also include three Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The department reported that in the next few weeks, 10 more Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, 15 armored vehicles and almost 20 medical evacuation vehicles will arrive in Ukraine.

On October 5, Zelenskyy announced that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot system for the winter months.

Bloomberg also reported that Germany plans to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine to help protect grain export routes. Another IRIS-T system and "over a dozen" (12) Gepard anti-aircraft guns will be delivered.

