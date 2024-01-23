Germany to transfer military helicopters to Ukraine for the first time

"Sea King is a proven and durable helicopter that will help Ukrainians in many areas," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

Germany will transfer military helicopters to Ukraine for the first time, namely the multi-purpose Sea King Mk41, announced Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to the German outlet Tagesschau.

The helicopters will be transferred from the warehouse of the Bundeswehr.

Pistorius promised Ukraine six Sea King Mk41 multipurpose helicopters, spare parts kits, and Berlin would provide training for the Ukrainian military.

"The Sea King is a proven and robust helicopter that will help Ukrainians in many areas: from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers. This is the first German supply of this type," the official said.

Ukraine already has Sea King helicopters in service after in January 2023 United Kingdom had transferred them. The number and modification were not specified. It is known that before the delivery, the Royal Navy trained 10 Ukrainian crews for Sea King helicopters.