Germany may approve €3B for Ukraine by March 21 – Merz

The allocation of aid depends on the approval of a large-scale spending plan and the easing of fiscal rules

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Germany could approve an additional €3 billion in aid for Ukraine by Friday, March 21, said CDU leader and likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to DPA.

The parties backing the additional aid package stated they have the necessary support to move forward.

Before the aid is allocated, the lower house of parliament must vote on a large-scale spending plan and the easing of Germany's strict fiscal rules. The upper house, or Bundesrat, must then approve the plan.

The vote is scheduled for March 21.

"If the plan goes through, the Ukraine aid is likely to be the first direct consequence," Merz said.