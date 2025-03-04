Merz says Germany may unblock over €3 billion in Ukraine aid

Merz and Scholz to meet on March 5 to discuss Ukraine aid

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Germany's likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, whose coalition won the parliamentary elections, said that Ukraine could soon receive over €3 billion ($3.18 billion) in additional aid, Le Monde reported.

According to Merz, he has a meeting scheduled with current Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 5. They plan to decide on additional military aid for Ukraine, which was initially planned for 2024 but was blocked.

"We assume the funds will be allocated quickly," he said.

Meanwhile, Germany's conservatives and the Social Democrats stated they want to make "unprecedented investments" in strengthening the country's defense and economy amid U.S. threats to disengage from European affairs.

"Given the dangers threatening our freedom and peace on our continent, our defense motto should be: 'at any cost,'" Merz said.