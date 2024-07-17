Germany plans to halve Ukraine military aid in 2025 – Reuters

The country expects the new budget to help bridge a 17 billion euro gap between projected expenses and revenues

The German government plans to approve the 2025 budget on July 17, which is expected to be "less generous" for Ukraine – they want to reduce aid to 4 billion euros, as was reported by Reuters, which reviewed the country's draft budget.

Germany plans to cut military aid to Ukraine from 8 billion euros in 2024 to 4 billion in 2025, the agency reported.

The journalists noted that Germany expects this budget to help the country bridge a 17 billion euro gap between projected expenses and revenues.

The Bundestag wants to approve an additional budget for 2024 of 11 billion euros in additional loans, which will amount to 50.3 billion euros in net borrowing.

