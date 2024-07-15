German opposition party leader Merz calls for sending combat aircraft to Ukraine's Armed Forces

The politician believes that Germany should help Ukraine restore sovereignty over its airspace

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Christopher Neundorf/EPA)

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union, has spoken out to increase Berlin's support for Kyiv, particularly by supplying combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He expressed this opinion during the "Ask Yourself" program on the ARD TV channel, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Merz believes that Germany should help Ukraine restore sovereignty over its own airspace.

"Because these missile attacks on infrastructure, on electricity and water supply facilities, on hospitals and nursing homes, which are now becoming more frequent, cannot be controlled only from the ground," the politician said.

He noted that the supply of combat aircraft to Kyiv is a resolved issue in several European Union countries.

"We Germans cannot stay on the sidelines," Merz concluded.

REFERENCE The Christian Democratic Union is a German centrist political party. It is one of the two major parties in Germany, alongside the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Its core ideology is economic centrism and conservatism. Following the 2021 parliamentary elections, the party holds 152 out of 736 seats in the Bundestag.

Read also: F-16s on their way to Ukraine, Blinken says