Germany threatens North Korea with sanctions over troop deployment to Russia

Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned North Korea's chargé d'affaires and requested an end to its support for Russia

Army of North Korea (Photo by ERA)

Germany may consider imposing additional sanctions on North Korea in response to Kim Jong Un's recent deployment of troops to Russia, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer confirmed, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

"If reports confirming that North Korean soldiers are participating in battles on Russia's side are verified, we reserve the right to take further steps in our bilateral relations, including imposing additional sanctions," he said.

Fischer noted that Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned North Korea's chargé d'affaires on October 23, informing him of Germany's stance and requesting an end to North Korea's support for Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Since 2006, EU countries have implemented various sanctions against North Korea, including a ban on the trade of gold, diamonds, and precious metals. An embargo on arms, related materials, and aviation fuel has also been imposed, alongside a travel ban for some North Korean nationals, and restrictions on oil exports and investments.