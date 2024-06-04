Bulgarian president says allowing Ukraine to strike Russia leads to "nuclear Armageddon"

Rumen Radev (Photo: EPA)

Allowing Ukraine to attack targets inside Russia with Western weapons threatens to escalate the conflict into "nuclear Armageddon," stated Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, as reported by the Bulgarian service of Radio Free Europe.

Radev's comments came after some NATO member countries authorized Ukraine to use their weapons for strikes on Russian territory. Some states indicated they had never imposed restrictions on this.

"With the decision to allow strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia and the formalization of sending advisors and instructors to the front, these red lines have already been crossed. Unfortunately, our politicians are becoming part of some of these inappropriate decisions, with all the consequences that follow," the Bulgarian president said.

