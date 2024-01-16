EC chief calls for reliable Western financing to ensure Ukraine's success against Russia

Ukraine can win the war against Russia, but for this it needs the support of the West, Ursula von der Leyen said in Davos

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Western partners to continue helping Ukraine to resist Russian aggression during her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The West should not stop military and financial support to Ukraine if it wants Kyiv to succeed in the war, she said.

Ukraine can defeat the Russian Federation, but partners must continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, von der Leyen stressed.

"Ukrainians need predictable funding through 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and constant supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain their rightful territory," the official said.

On January 4, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives come back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about funds for Ukraine.

Budget negotiations are being conducted separately from consideration of the White House's multibillion-dollar request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.