Top UK diplomat warns Putin won't stop with Ukraine unless defeated

Russia's war against Ukraine is a "generational struggle" that threatens the security of Europe, British Defense Secretary David Cameron has said

David Cameron (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

If Vladimir Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will "come back for more", British Foreign Minister David Cameron said in a comment on Sky News.

According to him, the West should focus on Ukraine, despite Israel's war against Hamas militants.

"We know that with Putin if you don't stop him here, he will come back for more, and on the sidelines, enemies of America will be cheering," Cameron said.

The diplomat stressed that Putin cannot be allowed to win in Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs money from the US, but the issue is complicated by politics," Cameron stated.

Earlier, at a meeting, the Senate did not support the termination of the debate on the draft law on assistance to Ukraine, with 49 Republicans, one independent senator and the leader of the Democrats, Chuck Schumer, voting against it. Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova assured that this is part of the internal political process in the United States.

US President Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

Washington announced a new package of aid to Ukraine, which included $175 million worth of weapons and equipment. The package includes AIM-9M and AIM-7 air defense missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155-mm artillery rounds, and more.