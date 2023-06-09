Latest data on evacuees, dead, missing after Nova Kakhovka dam’s collapse

At least five people have died in the floods following the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam, with another thirteen missing, Ukraine’s interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Friday.

In the Kherson region, four people died, eleven were injured when Russia shelled the region during the evacuation, and another thirteen are missing.

Forty-eight settlements in the region have been flooded, with 34 of them in Ukrainian-controlled territory and the other 18 occupied by Russia.

2,412 people have so far been evacuated in the Kherson region, Mr Klymenko announced.

In the neighbouring Mykolaiv region, one person died, 23 settlements have been flooded, and 825 people have been evacuated, he added.

Russia blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight on Tuesday, leading to the breach of the dam and unleashing floodwater across the downstream area.

