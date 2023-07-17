USAID to announce assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $500 million — Reuters

Today, during a visit to Kyiv, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, will announce humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of more than $500 million, Reuters reports with reference to the received document.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

As noted, Power will announce over $500 million in aid for Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion.

Reportedly the assistance will be provided through the United Nations and other partner non-governmental organizations.

It will include, among other things, emergency food aid, medical care, and drinking water.

According to the agency, during her visit to Ukraine, Power will meet with farmers, energy workers, and emergency rescue teams, as well as visit USAID partners who are providing assistance to victims of the Russian invasion.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.