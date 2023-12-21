Estonian commander analyzes NATO's potential response if Russia decides to attack allies

NATO must declare that the response to the beginning of a war by Russia against any of the allies will be attacks on targets in Russia itself –general

Ilmar Tamm (Photo - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia)

The North Atlantic Alliance should clearly state that the response to the start of a war by Russia against any of the NATO countries will be attacks on targets on the territory of Russia itself, said the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Estonia (Kaitseliit), Major General Ilmar Tamm.

The general noted that Estonia, unlike Ukraine, is protected from aggression by membership in NATO, and this gives it more tools to repel a possible attack.

"The fact that we can prepare in advance gives us a serious advantage. We must directly state that if Russia starts a war against any country on the eastern flank of NATO, we will no longer have a ban on attacking targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," Tamm said.

The Estonian commander also believes that the war of attrition that Russia is waging against Ukraine is in full swing, and the West needs to clearly understand that Ukraine has no other option but to resist.

"Our task is to provide support to Ukraine in all possible ways. When we drag out solutions, it costs Ukraine dearly," he said.

The countries of the Baltic region, perhaps, better understand why it is necessary to support Ukraine than some countries of Central Europe, where support for Ukraine is limited due to internal political processes, the general believes.

In his opinion, NATO countries should hardly expect an attack from Russia next year, as the Kremlin is too "busy with Ukraine", but at the same time "it would be wrong not to prepare and relax".

On December 14, the government of Estonia supported the allocation of a new package of military aid worth 80 million euros to Ukraine. It will include Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns, ammunition for small arms, ground and water transport, and diving equipment.