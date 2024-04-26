Greece refuses to provide air defense systems to Ukraine citing own needs

Air defense systems are critical for the protection of Greek airspace, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said

Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo: EPA)

Greece will not be able to transfer air defense equipment to Ukraine, as they are of "crucial importance" for Athens itself, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with Iefimerida.

Kyiv asked Athens to hand over the Patriot and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, but was refused.

Mitsotakis stated that these air defense systems are critical for the protection of Greek airspace and will not be provided to Ukraine.

"Greece has supported Ukraine in various ways, with defense materials. However, we have stated from the very beginning that we cannot get rid of weapons systems that are of crucial importance for our deterrence capabilities," Mitsotakis said.

Greece still has surplus equipment with which it can support Ukraine, said the premier.

"And I believe that this is the right choice. And as long as we can find such equipment, we will continue to do it," the politician said.

On April 22, the Financial Times wrote that some EU and NATO member states are putting pressure on Greece and Spain to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

On April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to completely cover the country's skies.

On April 10, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc is not doing enough to support Ukraine, because European armies have about 100 Patriot batteries.

On April 13, Germany undertook to provide Ukraine with one more Patriot system.

On April 23, Рronews wrote that Greece can transfer the Patriot to Ukraine under the condition of monetary compensation from the USA and security guarantees due to the threat from Turkiye.