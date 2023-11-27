Ukraine's military intelligence targets Russia's Smolensk Aviation Plant – source

On the evening of November 26, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced an attack by a Ukrainian drone on Smolensk Oblast

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced an attack by a Ukrainian drone on Smolensk Oblast. LIGA.net's source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR) confirmed the attack on the Smolensk Aviation Plant.

Reportedly, explosions rocked Smolensk Oblast as a result of a drone attack on Sunday.

According to the source, this operation was carried out by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, and the target was the Smolensk Aviation Plant.

Russian propaganda outlets claimed that on Sunday, their air defense forces destroyed a drone over Smolensk Oblast.

According to the governor, "there are no victims and no infrastructure damage."

REFERENCE. Since 2004, the Smolensk Aviation Plant has been part of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation. On June 3, 2022, the company was included in the list of sanctions of the European Union, and from March 24, 2022 – in the list of sanctions of the United States. The company is also under the sanctions of Japan, Canada, Ukraine and Switzerland.

