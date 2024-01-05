Ukraine's intel admits Russian forces may prioritize Kupyansk as next offensive axis
The British newspaper The Telegraph wrote that Russian troops are allegedly planning a new "large-scale offensive" on Kharkiv Oblast on January 15. Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), said in a comment to LIGA.net that the aggressor may become more active near Kupyansk, but military intelligence cannot confirm that this will happen in 10 days.
The HUR does record a certain accumulation of forces and resources of the Russian military on the Kupyansk axis. This, in particular, may indicate that the aggressor may intensify offensive actions on this part of the front.
"At the same time, we cannot claim that the Russians are preparing these actions precisely for the specified dates. The Ukrainian security and defense forces are taking the necessary measures to respond," said the intel representative.
Earlier, Volodymyr Fityo, head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in a comment to LIGA.net, called The Telegraph's article "delusional."
He stated that the journalists were referring to "some obscure units of military intelligence" and the piece was "not worth paying attention to."
On January 3, 2024, the commander of the Ground Forces reported that the Russian troops are continuing intensive attacks near Kupyansk and Bakhmut, and are also regrouping near Kreminna.
On January 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupation forces were advancing near Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Robotyne, and Krynky.
Fityo reported that Chasiv Yar is the next target of the Russian forces, and their minimum goal is to capture this town for a further attack and to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast.