Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed an A-50U, the latest upgraded version of the Russian aircraft

A-50 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

Another valuable Russian A-50U aircraft was shot down during a joint operation by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) and the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the Azov Sea.

The intelligence agency released a map showing the location of the plane's crash. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that shooting down Russian planes and enemies is a great honor.

"The downing of the A-50U is another serious blow to the potential and capabilities of terrorist Moscow," said the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

A sharp decrease in speed and altitude of the damaged A-50U aircraft was recorded near the city of Yeysk, Russia, according to the HUR.

The intelligence stated that the cost of such a plane, with only a few remaining in the aggressor state's fleet, amounts to $350 million.

Map: GUR

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi said that destroying the aircraft is an excellent job by the Air Forces and the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

