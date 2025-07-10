GUR: The Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine for the spread of radioactive substances in Syria

The special services of the aggressor state have resorted to another information attack against Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Main Intelligence Directorate

Russia is spreading disinformation about the sale of radioactive materials and chemical reconnaissance equipment, allegedly belonging to the Ministry of Defence, in Syria. In this way, the aggressor country is trying to compromise Ukraine on the international stage. This was reported by... reports Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The disinformation is contained in a video in which unidentified individuals demonstrate military equipment allegedly of Ukrainian origin. In particular, a container in which capsules are stored with the markings PU.94244U (plutonium) and U.92 (uranium).

"The container and its contents are made in a sloppy manner, typical of Russian propaganda: illegible Cyrillic text is used, blue tape is used to attach the logo of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and gross errors are made in labeling," the intelligence service emphasized.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the container appears to be "cheaply assembled," and the contents of the capsules are unknown. For example, one of the capsules is marked as "PU 94244U," which refers to a rare isotope of plutonium, of which only a few grams exist in the entire Earth's crust. In addition, for some inexplicable reason, a mechanical wristwatch is in the container.

In addition, the case concerns the alleged sale of a Soviet-made military chemical reconnaissance device, "bought from representatives of the Ministry of Defense who were engaged in radiation, chemical and biological protection in the territory of Syria."

"This is an attempt by the Kremlin to inflict a reputational blow on Ukraine in front of the new authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine's international partners, and the IAEA. The aggressor state continues to manipulate the issue of global nuclear security, to which the free world must respond firmly," said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to him, this is not the first attempt to spread such disinformation. In 2023, a post about a "intercepted Ukrainian container with plutonium," allegedly prepared for US provocations against Russia, was published in the private blog of a user with the nickname smoug1985.

"Moscow has been preparing the ground for this information provocation since 2023, reusing old props," Yusov noted.