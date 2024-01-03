Number of wounded in mass Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 62

Six children were among those injured as a result of the January 2 missile attack. Currently, 28 victims remain in the city's medical facilities

Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

62 people have been confirmed injured in Kharkiv as a result of the massive Russian missile attack that took place on Tuesday, announced the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synegubov.

Six children are among the wounded. Currently, 28 victims remain in the city's medical facilities, four of them are children. Two adults are in serious condition.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged: one elderly woman who was 91 years old.

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Tuesday morning. The aggressor massively struck Kharkiv with missiles. The mayor reported several hits in the city center in residential areas.

Later, the police specified that Russia had struck Kharkiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Explosions also rang out in Kyiv as Russia attacked the capital with Kinzhal missiles. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that all 10 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were shot down by the Patriot air defense system.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as of 4:00 p.m. on tuesday, five people were killed and another 119 were injured as a result of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

On Tuesday evening, an explosion rang out in Kharkiv without the prior announcement of an air raid alert, a source of LIGA.net in the city reported.

Russia hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. As a result, a school and kindergarten were destroyed.