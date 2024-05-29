Kharkiv administration: Occupiers bringing in reserves in Lypetsk and Vovchansk sectors

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, believes that the enemy may intensify actions in the Zolochiv sector

Oleh Syniehubov (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

In the Lypetsk and Vovchansk sectors, the enemy is reinforcing with resources and reserves to maintain its offensive momentum, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, commenting on the operational situation in the region.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy is attempting to advance deeper into the territory but is unsuccessful and suffering losses. In Vovchansk, street fighting is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy continuously brings in reserves to maintain its potential, Syniehubov said. He noted that active combat has been ongoing there for 10 months.

"We have some concerns in the Zolochiv sector. The enemy might intensify its actions there. We are monitoring its behavior and are prepared to take any necessary measures, including evacuating the population," he concluded.

