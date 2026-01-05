"He should not preach to us". Babiš criticizes Ukraine's ambassador after his reaction to the speaker's statement

Andriy Babish (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andriy Babish said that Ukraine's Ambassador to Prague Vasyl Zvarych, who reacted emotionally to the scandalous New Year's address by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura, "should not preach to us." The Czech prime minister said this after a government meeting, the media reports Idnes.

Babish believes that Okamura was appealing to his own voters and allegedly also tried to attract voters of the left-wing movement Enough is Enough, which failed to make it to the Chamber of Deputies.

"The Ukrainian ambassador should not preach to us," the Czech prime minister said, commenting on Zvarych's response.

He noted that on Monday, January 5, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka will meet with the Ukrainian ambassador.

"He crossed the boundaries of diplomatic ethics," Babish said of Zvarych.

The media reports that a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian embassy in Prague refused to comment on the Czech prime minister's new statement about the diplomat.