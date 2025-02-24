American officials acknowledged the invasion of Ukraine, but did not specifically say that Russia was to blame for it

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz avoided labeling Russia as the aggressor during interviews on February 23, as reported by Bloomberg.

They also portrayed this question as a "distraction from Donald Trump's diplomacy".

"My question is, does all the finger-pointing and pearl-clutching make peace more likely?" Hegseth said on Fox News Sunday.

When asked on Fox News Sunday whether Ukraine had provoked Russia's 2022 invasion, the defense secretary described the situation as "very complication" and acknowledged an "invasion into Ukraine" without naming Russia.

Bloomberg reports that the United States will propose a UN resolution on Monday that "charts the path to peace" without condemning Russia for its invasion or mentioning Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Waltz, appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, praised Trump as the "dealmaker-in-chief," attributing the current situation to Trump's strength. He compared Trump's approach to that of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

"He’s the commander-in-chief. And it’s only because of his strength that we’re even in this position," said Waltz.

Meanwhile, Senator Jack Reed, a member of the U.S. Armed Services Committee, suggested that Trump might pressure Ukraine into accepting Russia's terms, effectively indicating a potential capitulation to Russian demands.

On February 13, Hegseth asserted that Trump was negotiating from a position of strength and not making concessions to Putin.

On February 20, a Trump advisor denied claims that Washington was not consulting with Europe on peace negotiations.