Historic prisoner exchange between West and Russia – who's on the lists

Vladimir Kara-Murza (Photo by BBC)

On August 1, the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War is taking place between Russia and Belarus on one side, and the US, Slovenia, Germany, and the UK on the other, CNN reports.

It's known that Moscow has already released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, both accused of espionage. They are en route to destinations outside Russia.

Among those who may be released from Russia is Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who holds both Russian and British citizenship, according to The Independent.

Radio Free Europe journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, arrested in Russia for "refusing to identify herself as a foreign agent", may also be exchanged. Radio Free Europe President Stephen Capus confirmed Kurmasheva will be released as part of the prisoner swap.

CBS News reports that Russia may exchange Russian national Vadim Krasikov, convicted in Germany for the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a participant in the Second Chechen War.

Russian outlet Mediazona wrote that Krasikov might be swapped for German citizen Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death in Belarus on terrorism charges and then pardoned.

Russian opposition outlet The Insider published these exchange lists:

→ Russia releases: Evan Gershkovich, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Lilia Chanysheva, Ilya Yashin, Ksenia Fadeeva, Andrey Pivovarov, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, Oleg Orlov, Sasha Skochilenko, Dieter Voronin, Kevin Lik, Patrick Schebel, Herman Moyzhes, Vadim Ostanin.

→ Belarus releases: Rico Krieger.

→ US releases: Vladislav Klyushin and Roman Seleznev.

→ Poland releases: Spanish journalist Pavel Rubtsov, arrested on charges of spying for Russia.

→ Norway releases: Mikhail Mikushin.

→ Slovenia releases: Artem Dultsev and Anna Dultseva.

LIGA.net cannot independently verify the information reported by Russian media.

Turkish TV channel NTV reports that the exchange took place at Ankara airport.