HRW: Since December 2023, occupation forces have executed at least 15 Ukrainians who surrendered

Since the beginning of December 2023, Russian occupation forces have likely killed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers who attempted to surrender, according to a report released on May 2 by the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

By analyzing and verifying drone videos posted on social media on December 2 and 27, 2023, and February 25, 2024, human rights defenders confirmed three episodes of the execution of at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers.

The locations of the incidents are the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, HRW reported. The video captured the words of an apparent Russian commander saying that prisoners should not be taken – meaning an order to kill those who surrender.

The organization was also able to confirm the authenticity of a video showing Russian invaders shooting three Ukrainian soldiers.

HRW also examined a video of six soldiers who had already surrendered and were subsequently killed, but as the report states, "though the circumstances were less clear."

